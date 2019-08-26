Whitefield Academy kicked off its first Habitat home sponsorship on Aug. 24, beginning with a worship pep rally at the school in Smyrna for all volunteers before proceeding to the build site where the first walls were raised.
Whitefield faculty, school families, students and alumni will come together to build the home over nine weeks. The home is being built for Nelson and Yaitza Camacho and their three children. Two of the children live with spina bifida and use wheelchairs. The home will be built with accessibility features for the children. The Puerto Rico natives were relocated to Georgia by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in 2017.
The family currently lives in a two-bedroom Mableton apartment. Space is cramped for this family of five, especially with the medical equipment that they must store for the children.
“As construction began on a brand-new Lower School this summer, Whitefield Academy felt that it would be an important time to reach out within our own community and give back in a big way," said Becky Matherne, who raised the sponsorship funding from the Whitfield family. "We are blessed to partner with NW Metro Atlanta Habitat and build a home from the ground up for the Camacho family.”
The home is located on Old Bankhead Highway in Mableton. It will be dedicated to the family in November.
