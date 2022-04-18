EAST COBB — When Jonah Isaza was a freshman at Wheeler High School, he and other members of the school’s CircuitRunners Robotics Team were working out of “what was essentially a closet.” Principal Paul Gillihan recalled the team running back and forth between a handful of rooms scattered around the campus, even as it performed “excellent championship work.”
No more. On Monday, the school unveiled its new robotics lab, occupying a building that was formerly used as a theater.
“It's great to have this really wide open facility,” said Isaza, now a senior. “We can have everything we need here, we can have big tools that you can't fit into the rest of the school that really allow us just to do the best we can.”
After a ribbon-cutting and remarks, students used PlayStation controllers to maneuver “Smol Bot,” a robot they designed and built. The ceremony was well-timed to show off the students’ work — the robot on display will head to Houston later this week to compete in an international competition. Just three teams from Georgia will go to that competition.
“We are known for robotics, we've had a program since 2004 here at Wheeler, and we've qualified for Worlds nearly every year,” Isaza said. “So we're definitely known for it, and we like to think that we're good at it.”
The facility was funded by $378,000 in education sales tax funds which the Cobb County school board approved last year.
David Chastain, the board’s chair, is himself a Wheeler alumnus.
“I could walk around the school and the campus and I could tell you stories. … But you think about the fact that 47 years ago, this (robotics) was not even on the radar,” Chastain said at the event. “Forty-seven years from now, what's it going to be? But it's going to be built on the things that you're doing here, and the new concepts that we haven't even imagined yet.”
The school also used the event to honor a longtime volunteer who has mentored Wheeler students — Taze Lamb, a manager in the Facilities Engineering group at Lockheed Martin. Lamb started mentoring the CircuitRunners in 2016 when his son joined Wheeler’s STEM magnet program. Stephanie Busch, the president of Wheeler’s Magnet Foundation Board, said Lamb “embod(ies) the spirit of volunteerism.”
“Wheeler has given every one of you … potential to become the best that you can be,” Lamb said, accepting the award. “CircuitRunners, you exemplify this every single time you compete. When you go up against competitions, I have been here for the last five years and watched you, you give it all, you put it all out there.”
Lamb has also served as a guest lecturer for Wheeler’s aerospace engineering class. Isaza is one of his former students, and also worked under Lamb for an internship at Lockheed, where he developed a survey drone for large industrial facilities.
“That was honestly just an amazing experience to work with him, to learn from him,” Isaza said. “He's worked on projects for the space shuttle, and he really knows his stuff. And it's a great opportunity to kind of get what I can from him before going out into the world.”
The CircuitRunners, which had about 70 students this year, is overseen by engineering teacher Mars Berwanger, who was named Teacher of the Year for Wheeler this year. The new facility, Berwanger said, gives more space for students to collaborate, lets them organize parts and equipment in one space, and serves as a great advertisement for the club.
“I think the biggest thing is everyone sometime in their teenage years, it is so important to find something that they get excited about, whether it's going to be a sport, whether it's going to be a club, anything,” Berwanger said. “And so for ourselves as a school, what's really important is to have more opportunities, more avenues, to just give students different things that might click with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.