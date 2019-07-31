Two Wheeler High School students recently got a glimpse of the day-to-day excitement of a career in technology when they participated in the WIT Job Shadow program.
For one week each year, high school girls team up with various career women in the technology field to learn what the future holds when they earn a diploma in a STEAM field.
Emma Harrison, a junior, shadowed a team at Cox Automotive to learn about Agile processes, big data, data mapping and data analysis. Tamari Stockdale, a sophomore, tested out a career at Cox Communications and learned about Enterprise DevOps. She also got to attend the weekly meeting with senior executives from technology, operations, product and sales.
Because Wheeler is ranked as the No. 2 STEM program in the nation, Harrison and Stockdale may already be more versed in their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math careers than their peers. The career week gave them the chance to compare what they learned in the classroom to the real world.
The Job Shadow week, which is held annually during June, benefits rising 9th-12th grade female students and gives them the opportunity to meet some of Atlanta’s female leaders in technology. The free career event empowers the students with knowledge about the technical fields available to them.
At the end of the program, each group presented what they learned in front of nearly 100 people – 57 high schoolers and 40 professionals from the 11 host companies.
