With all schooling remote until further notice, many Cobb families will be looking for ways to save costs on technology.
One enterprising group of teenagers at Wheeler High School have offered its services to help out.
Howard Hua and Robert Chapman are both a part of Wheeler’s Magnet program and are interested and gifted in electronic repair, especially laptop and desktop computers. The two students saw a way they could use their expertise to help their community.
Howard, a rising senior at Wheeler High School, serves as president of the Wheeler Technical Community. He is an avid computer repair specialist and has repaired countless laptops and desktops. He is currently also working as chapter manager of World Computer Exchange Atlanta.
Robert, who is a rising junior at Wheeler, also has extensive experience in computer repair.
“Our mission is simple,” said Howard. “We want to make sure every student has access to online learning.”
To facilitate this, the Wheeler Technical Community will be offering free computer consultation and repair for Cobb County students and families looking to fix their broken electronics. Labor is free, but there will be a fee if parts are necessary to complete the repair.
For more information and instructions on how to sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScuIueKRHQ9LVmYUvSXQbJDyexg9xe38k8YJhW0J0a9G87pLQ/viewform?usp=send_form.
