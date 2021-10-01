The Cobb County Conservation District welcomed Venya Gunjal, a 10th grade student at Wheeler Magnet High School, to their Sept. 30 meeting.
Gunjal presented her project titled “Keeping the Waste Out of the Waves” where she described her plan to reduce pollution into local storm drains. Her project has been honored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the 2020 “Taking the Pulse of the Planet” award recipient and has been acknowledged by the Cobb County Commission and Stormwater Control Department.
Gunjal also presented her project at the State 4-H Congress organized by Georgia 4-H where she placed first in the public speaking competition. In addition, she competed against other youth across Georgia in the Environmental Sciences category and was awarded Master 4-Her, the highest honor given by Georgia 4-H. She also earned the Water Wise Scholarship for water conservation and education within the community.
The Cobb County Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs throughout the county. The Conservation District works with landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources.
