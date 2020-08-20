Wheeler High School is having a scientific calculator drive for students to use at home during remote learning.
The school’s Math Department identified the student need and reached out to the Academic Booster Club and the PTSA for help.
“The response has been remarkable,” said Principal Paul Gillihan. “The Wildcat community is strong and supportive of all our students.”
So far, nearly 200 scientific calculators have been donated to the school, but they need at least 400. Donations can be sent directly to the school at Wheeler Academic Booster Club, c/o Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30068 or by gifting calculators through their Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/PSH64Y9TPIGU?ref_=wl_share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.