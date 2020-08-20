082220_MDJ_Schools_WheelerScientificCalculators1.jpeg
Special

Wheeler High School is having a scientific calculator drive for students to use at home during remote learning.

The school’s Math Department identified the student need and reached out to the Academic Booster Club and the PTSA for help.

“The response has been remarkable,” said Principal Paul Gillihan. “The Wildcat community is strong and supportive of all our students.”

So far, nearly 200 scientific calculators have been donated to the school, but they need at least 400. Donations can be sent directly to the school at Wheeler Academic Booster Club, c/o Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30068 or by gifting calculators through their Amazon wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/PSH64Y9TPIGU?ref_=wl_share.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.