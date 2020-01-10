The Wheeler Fresh Collaborative is expanding.
The Collaborative is a cross-curricular collaboration by teachers and students whose goals are to increase community involvement and provide food essentials when and where needed.
This Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math initiative was originally conceived as a farm-to-table program but has since evolved to include a food pantry started by Wheeler students and eventually supplemented with contributions from the surrounding community. The Collaborative utilizes expertise from Wheeler’s culinary, horticulture, environmental science, drafting, graphic design and marketing classes along with many Wheeler clubs to help ensure fellow Wildcats have a reliable source of food when needed.
From concept to realization, many classes have helped develop the Collaborative.
The drafting students designed the layout of the grow beds for horticulture students. Environmental science students studied the soil and the growing environment. Horticulture students grow herbs and vegetables and culinary students prepare, cook and serve meals.
Graphic design students create logos and visuals. Credit for branding and promotion of the Collaborative goes to the school’s marketing students, while Wheeler’s Girls Who Code Club members manage the online ordering system for the food pantry.
For its kick-off event, the Collaborative hosted a dinner theatre ahead of Wheeler Theatre’s production of the musical “Annie” in spring 2019. This event, along with marketing students attending monthly business luncheons in the East Cobb and North Cobb areas brought attention to the initiative. The Collaboration has since involved linking Wheeler’s feeder schools and their food pantries to further extend the program’s reach.
Currently, the Collaborative is preparing for its inaugural Wheeler Fresh Marketplace scheduled for Jan. 17. The Marketplace will be set up outside the Performing Arts Center, in conjunction with Wheeler Theatre’s musical production of “Freaky Friday!”
There will be an interactive gallery where a variety of Wheeler clubs, organizations and classes will promote concepts of students helping students, collaboration and community involvement within the Wheeler family.
The Horticulture Club will sell plant starters, AP Statistics students will display their original games for people to play and other Wheeler clubs will have snacks for purchase.
There will be donation boxes placed around the Marketplace for the Collaborative and Feed Our Friends initiatives where visitors can help pay off student lunch debt across the Wheeler cluster of schools. Program organizers and volunteers plan for the Collaborative to sustain a food pantry with both Wheeler grown food and other non-perishable items, which will aid the 41% of Wheeler students who benefit from free and reduced lunch.
Those interested in donating funds, nonperishable food items or help in other ways, can email Kelly Feddersen at Kelly.Feddersen@cobbk12.org or Will Dezern at Stanley.Dezern@cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.