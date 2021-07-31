This upcoming school year, students in the Wheeler High School band will march in the inaugural National Vietnam Veterans Parade and Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Vietnam Veterans Committee invited the Wheeler students to represent the state of Georgia, Georgia Vietnam veterans and their families in the parade and ceremony on March 29, 2022.
In 2019, March 29 was officially designated as Vietnam Veterans Day. According to the parade committee, the parade in 2022 will serve as a “welcome home” event that the veterans of the Vietnam War deserve.
The commemoration events will take place in Honolulu, the second home to many Vietnam veterans. Hawaii served as the entry point to the U.S. for most service members returning from Vietnam at the time.
In addition to representing Georgia veterans, the students will have a variety of cultural and educational experiences. The students will visit Pearl Harbor, the USS Missouri, USS Arizona, the Polynesian cultural center and take a circle tour of the island. The students will not only be able to perform during the parade, but they will also be a part of an American Musical Salute tribute performance at Pearl Harbor.
In all, the Wheeler students will spend six days and five nights honoring veterans and the sacrifices made for the country, learning about Polynesian culture and exploring Honolulu.
The Wheeler band students are led by Wheeler band director Mark Hoskins and assistant director Anthony Higdon.
To help offset the cost of the trip and ensure as many students as possible can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Wheeler Bands is seeking corporate sponsorships, donations and fundraising opportunities.
For more information or to make a donation, visit Wheelerband.org, email wheelerbandpres@gmail.com or call 770-578-3266 and speak with principal Paul Gillihan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.