Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw hosted the 2020 Western Georgia FIRST Tech Challenge League Tournament in the school’s Hughes Gymnasium on Jan. 25.
Thirty teams from western and northwestern Georgia, including the Etowah and Douglasville leagues, participated in the robotics tournament.
The following teams have been granted a spot at the FIRST Tech Challenge Georgia State Championship through advancement from the Western Georgia League Tournament:
- Team 7373 - MPCS Eagle Robotics-Carbon Fiber was the Inspire Award Winner.
- Team 16500 - DTZT 2 was the Winning Alliance Captain.
- Team 4100 - Darbots 1 was the Inspire Award second place winner and the Motivate Award Winner.
- Team 11364 - MPCS Eagle Robotics-Diamond Plate was the Winning Alliance first pick and the Think Award second place winner.
- Team 4327 - Silver Titans was the Inspire Award third place winner, Finalist Alliance first pick and Design Award winner.
- Team 17005 - SAE Dragonbots was the Winning Alliance second pick.
- Team 12961 - Checkmate was the Think Award winner.
- Team 11127 - Whitefield Robotics was the Finalist Alliance Captain and the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award winner.
- Team 12769 - Rebellion Engineering was the Connect Award winner and the Finalist Alliance second pick.
The highest tournament award, the Inspire Award, which includes robot performance, community outreach, judging interview, engineering documentation and learning from professionals in the STEM community, was awarded to Mount Paran's Team 7373 Carbon Fiber.
This year's Georgia State Championship is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. with load-in, robot inspections and judging into the evening. Opening Ceremonies and qualifying matches will begin immediately on the morning of Feb. 22.
For more information, visit http://gafirst.org/ftc/ftc-gsc-main/.
