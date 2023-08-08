Subscribe Today and get 3 Months for $10.
Freedom exists only where there is a free press. Support our journalists shining a light into dark corners, holding the powerful to account and keeping you informed.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, left, and Cobb Schools Board Chair Brad Wheeler, right, speak with students on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, right, visited with students and staff at Compton Elementary School on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale talks to a student at Lovinggood Middle School on the first day of school.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, right, visits Compton Elementary School on the first day of school.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, center, visits a class at Compton Elementary School on the first day of school.
Board Chair Brad Wheeler welcome students back to Compton Elementary School.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, right, and Principal Derrick Bailey, left, visit a class at Lovinggood Middle School on the first day of school.
Lovinggood Middle School welcomes back students on the first day of school.
Students arrive at Lovinggood Middle School on the first day of school.
Hillgrove High School welcomes students for the first day of school.
Students start the school year at Hillgrove High School.
Principal David Nelson welcomes students on the first day of school.
Students arrive for the first day of school at Kennesaw Mountain High School.
Kennesaw Mountain High School students kick off the new school year.
Wheeler High School welcomes students on the first day of school.
Sprayberry High School welcomes students on the first day of school.
Cobb students attend the first day of school.
Norton Park Principal Kendall Foster reads to kindergarten students.
Kemp Elementary School students engage in learning on the first day of school.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.