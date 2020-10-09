The Cobb County Water System and Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority partnered on the waterSmart program in 2005 and conduct three contests annually to give students at all grade levels an opportunity to learn about water conservation and the value of water.
The contests are:
- Coloring Book Contest for elementary school students
- Calendar Contest for middle school students
- Photography Contest for high school students
CCWS, through the Metro North GA Water Planning District, also provides students with the opportunity to participate in two competitive creative programs a middle school essay contest at https://northgeorgiawater.org/education-awareness/middle-school-essay-contest/ and a high school video contest at https://northgeorgiawater.org/education-awareness/high-school-video-contest/.
Students are also encouraged to participate in the Georgia Project WET Georgia River of Words poetry and art contest at https://projectwet.georgia.gov/ga-river-words and Georgia Wildlife Resources Division Give Wildlife a Chance poster contest at https://georgiawildlife.com/PosterContest.
