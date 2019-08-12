Walton High School seniors James Siad and Nick Lobb were honored with the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia's Top Notch Education Division Award on Aug. 8.
Siad and Lobb received the awards at the PIAG Print Excellence Impress 2019 Gala at the Georgia Freight Depot. The students are part of Walton's graphic arts program, which is led by instructor Dan Campagna and Career Technology Education Administrator Chris Williams.
This is the second consecutive year that Siad has been recognized by PIAG.
Other Walton students who received Awards of Excellence were Khushi Mistra, Rosie Nguyen, Ria Raj and Sara Sohani. The Walton students' winning entries included T-shirts, mugs, phone cases, calendars and coloring books, all created and executed for the benefit of Walton Clubs and local charities.
In addition to supporting the thousands of industry professionals in Georgia, PIAG works with the over 120 schools across the state with graphic communications and design programs in their Career Technology Education framework.
