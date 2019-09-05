Twenty-one Walton High School students attended the 2019 National Junior Classical League Convention the week of July 24 in Fargo, North Dakota.
The students arrived at the small airport at different times. Some a day before the Convention began and others at almost midnight on the first night.
The school comprised around 20% of Georgia's attendees at the Convention. Anika Park, one of the Walton Latin Club's members, was the national editor for the 2018-2019 school year.
The Georgia intermediate and advanced Certamen teams were made up entirely of Walton students. On the intermediate team were Grace Shen, Jonathan Shu and Aric Ting. On the advanced Certamen team was Vineet Gangireddy, Varun Krishnaswarmy, Vivi Lu and Arvind Saligrama.
All of the NJCL Online Exam Award recipients from Georgia and present at the Convention were Walton students. They were Gangireddy, Lu and Grace Yan. Lu also received multiple academic awards, including first place in overall Olympika.
Walton students also placed in many sports and creative contests. Anita Singh, a senior at Walton and the second vice president of the Georgia Junior Classical League, lead Georgia to victory in multiple spirit and cheer competitions.
