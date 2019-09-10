Learning to hack into a car, control a robot, program a drone and write computer code are just a few of the activities that some Walton High School students mastered during the GenCyber Warrior Academy in June at the University of North Georgia.
Over 170 national and international students applied for 40 positions to the highly selective 10-day summer program. Walton's participants were Alex Krupp, Michelle Meng, Sandhya Natarajan and Yoon Lee, all of Marietta.
Dr. Bryson Payne, professor of computer science in UNG's Mike Cottrell College of Business, said the GenCyber Warrior Academy's purpose is to expose students to cybersecurity and computer science programs to spark interest in the field. Computer science research jobs are estimated to grow by 19% by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
About 350,000 U.S. cybersecurity positions were unfilled in 2017, because of a lack of qualified candidates, according to CyberSeek, a project supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, which is a program of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Payne explained the GenCyber Warrior Academy's mission is to produce the next generation of cybersecurity leaders to fill those positions.
UNG is designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, and has supported the academy's expansion and helped grow the university's computer science and cybersecurity programs.
