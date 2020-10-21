The Association for Print Technologies in partnership with Konica/Minolta's recently held its 12th annual Student Design Competition.
Walton High School sophomore Mia Passarella took first place in the competition. Students had to design a mailer marketing piece that was presented to a panel of judges.
Passarella was awarded $2,000, which is the largest monetary award a student has won in Walton Graphic Arts history.
For more information, visit https://printtechnologies.org/news-awards/awards-competitions-scholarships/sdc/.
