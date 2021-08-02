080421_MDJ_Schools_AryanChaudhary.jpg

Pictured is Aryan Chaudhary, a SkillsUSA member and Walton High School senior, holding his $2,500 scholarship check with Walton’s principal Dr. Catherine Mallanda and his graphic arts teacher and SkillsUSA advisor Dan Campagna.

 Special

Aryan Chaudhary, a SkillsUSA member and Walton High School senior, took first place in the SkillsUSA National Graphic Communications Competition in June.

Chaudhary was a graphic arts student for the last four semesters at Walton. He decided to compete in the Region 3 SkillsUSA Graphic Communications competition in January 2021 and placed first in the competition. This qualified him for the state competition, where he took first place in March 2021 and qualifyied him to compete in the national competition.

Chaudhary put in extra time after school ended to prepare for the competition. His awards are a $1,500 gift card and a $2,500 scholarship.

He is pursuing a degree in computer science at York University in Ontario, Canada.

