Walton High School Graphic Arts Instructor Dan Campagna, Sophie Feis, Ben Globerman, Mia Passarella, Tejal Kriti, and Amelie Woods at the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia’s annual Print Excellence Competition.
Walton High School Graphic Arts Instructor Dan Campagna, Sophie Feis, Ben Globerman, Mia Passarella, Tejal Kriti, and Amelie Woods at the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia’s annual Print Excellence Competition.
Special
Ben Globerman, Tejal Kriti, Mia Passarella, Sophie Feis, Amelie Woods and Walton High School Graphic Arts Instructor Dan Campagna.
Special
Amelie Woods and Ben Globerman’s Best of Division Finalist entries.
Walton’s graphic arts students came out on top in the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia’s annual Print Excellence Competition for the 24th year in a row.
The awards earned were for project work students produced last school year. Walton’s students took home 13 Awards of which five were in the "Best of Category," along with a host of award certificates and a blown glass trophy.
The students were recognized at the PIAG imPRESS annual dinner on Aug. 4 on stage in front of many industry professionals. The event was held at the Atlanta Zoo banquet room.
The award winners were:
Tejal Kriti won the Best of Category for "Step By Stage Interiors Booklet" in the B-4 Booklets (4+ colors) category.
Mia Passarella won the Best of Category for "Walton Prom Tickets - Design & Print" in the L-2 Invitations (4+ colors) category; an Award of Excellence for "Walton Raiders Spirit Shirt" in the X-7 Fabric/Textile Printing cagetory; and an Award of Excellence for "Nibbles Restaurant Menu" in the X-9 Other category.
Charlie Rozza won the Best of Category for "Walton Graphic Arts 3/C Notepads" in the U-1 Print/Graphic Arts Self Promotion (printer) category.
Amelie Woods won the Best of Category and was a Best of Division Finalist for "Walton Art Calendar 2022 Graphic Arts/Visual Arts Collaboration" in the M-1 Calendars category; and an Award of Excellence for "Work-Based Learning Flyer" in the B-5 Flyers category.
Kendall Gadsby won an Award of Excellence for "Various 'gift' Notepads" in the X-9 Other category and an Award or Excellence for "Work-Based Learning Flyer" in the B-5 Flyers category.
Sophie Feis won an Award of Excellence for "Howdy Partner Newsletter" in the G-1 Newsletters category.
Shreya Meiyappan won an Award of Excellence for "One Color Notepad Design & Print" in the U-1 Print/Graphic Arts Self Promotion (printer) category and an Award of Excellence for "One Color Custom Decal" in the X-7 Fabric/Textile Printing category.
Ben Globerman won the Best of Category and was a Best of Division Finalist for "The Greasy Diner Menu" in the X-9 Other category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.