The Walton Marching Raider Band will have their biannual recycling event on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walton High School, 1590 Bill Murdock Road in Marietta.
The event, known for accepting metal, electronics and paint, will now include document shredding. Proceeds support the 220-member marching band program.
Recently, the Band took home the Grand Championship Award at the 2019 Legacy of Champions competition held in Carrollton. The band was awarded superior ratings in color guard, drum majors, percussion and band. They were awarded 1st Place Percussion, Drum Majors and Band in Open Class, won First Place Band in the Gold Division and received the Don Hall Award for Highest Musical Achievement of the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.