EAST COBB — As hundreds of students exited Walton High School, senior Jack Xu stood in the lobby in a black Princeton University hoodie.
An all-star student with a soaring 4.776 GPA, Xu, 18, is bound for Princeton this fall. He plans to major in classics and minor in economics.
While he's got time to decide and is keeping his options open, Xu said he is interested in pursuing a career in finance, hence his intention to study economics, or attend law school after Princeton, connecting more to his interest in classics.
After a brief visit to the New Jersey campus, Xu knew the Ivy League institution would be a good fit.
"It was the first school I was accepted to," he said. "I decided not to apply anywhere else."
Xu grew up in east Cobb, attending Sope Creek Elementary and Dickerson Middle schools. He is the son of Chang Xu, a nurse with Wellstar, and Jeff Xu, who works for State Farm.
He looks forward to moving to Princeton and taking advantage of all the world-renowned school has to offer.
"It's a very nice place, good campus, good undergrad program," he said.
Walton is an academically rigorous school where students are competitive, which Xu believes was good preparation for Princeton.
Gazing out of large windows in one of the student lounges on Walton's second level, Xu sat in thoughtful repose about his high school experience.
"I'll miss certain parts, like my favorite teachers and friends," Xu said about his upcoming graduation. "We are lucky here, the teachers are all really passionate."
Xu was on the swim team all four years and loved being a part of the Latin club. Latin was his favorite class.
His favorite teacher is Alan Farnsworth, a Latin instructor at Walton.
"I’m extremely impressed at how well-rounded Jack is," Farnsworth said. "He has been on the varsity swim and dive team since he was a freshman. He is a very skilled pianist. He genuinely cares about and serves others. He is clever and has a quick wit and other students enjoy spending time with him."
Xu served as an officer in the Latin club, which has more than 150 members, and came in early every week to help tutor and train 8th grade students. He also helped run a summer Latin camp for middle school students.
Xu enjoyed most of his classes, he said, but wasn't a big fan of chemistry and biology.
"These classes gave the most homework, and I had to study more than I usually did," he said. "I have a good memory and didn't need to study much."
Xu was glad he was able to help restart the Walton Quiz Bowl Club, which died out during the pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning were tough," he said. "Teachers assigned a lot more homework to make up for not being at school."
In addition to his service to his fellow Latin students, Xu spent untold hours outside the club in community service, Farnsworth said.
"Whether he’s performing music for senior citizens, raising money for homeless shelters or tutoring adults or children, Jack has consistently been an impactful member of our community," Farnsworth said. "Jack is one of the most well-rounded students in his graduating class."
Recognized as a STAR student by the state, Xu was one of only 15 students in Georgia to participate in the Governor's Honors Program in Latin last summer, Farnsworth said.
He also received a National Merit State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.
"I am truly honored to have received this prestigious award and am grateful for the support of my family, teachers and friends," Xu said.
Thinking about what he would say to Walton's incoming freshmen class, Xu paused for a minute.
"Don't be afraid to get a B," he said. "I was a straight-A student, but AP computer science was tough. I didn't know what I was getting into, and I made a B, but I survived."
Xu also had some general words of wisdom for high school students.
"It's OK to make mistakes," he said. "Reflect on those and improve yourself. And most importantly, be kind to others."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.