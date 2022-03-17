From left: Walton High School pre-calculus teacher Joseph League and senior Wonho Choi attend the 2022 Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Region 3A Luncheon at Georgia State University.
From left: Walton High School chemistry teacher Meri Cain and senior Abhinav Kona attend the 2022 Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Region 3A Luncheon at Georgia State University.
Jason Braverman
Wonho Choi and Abhinav Kona, seniors at Walton High School, were named the 2022 STAR student winners in the metro Atlanta region Wednesday.
Choi and Kona now move on to compete statewide for the title of STAR student and a $5,000 scholarship, having beat out a number of other students for the regional title. The state winner will be announced in the coming days.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program is organized by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and recognizes academic excellence in high school students throughout Georgia, as measured by SAT scores and grade point average. Students choose their favorite teachers, who are honored alongside them.
Kona chose Meri Cain, who teaches AP Chemistry, as his STAR teacher; Choi chose Joseph League, who teaches Accelerated Pre-Calculus.
Winners compete for school system honors; the best among them then compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named the state's STAR Student. Students and their chosen teachers advance together at every level of the program.
Choi and Kona were announced as winners of Region 3A, one of 12 in the state, which includes Atlanta City Schools, Buford City Schools, Decatur City Schools, Marietta City Schools, and Virtual School System, as well as the Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Gwinnett county school districts.
Craig Harper, PAGE executive director, announced the winners at a luncheon hosted by Georgia State's College of Education & Human Development Wednesday.
Kona’s college plans are currently undecided. He was accepted into Georgia Tech for biomedical engineering and is waiting to hear back from schools at which he would attend to study molecular biology.
Choi doesn’t yet know where he wants to go for school, but he plans to major in either applied mathematics or industrial engineering.
"We are very proud of Wonho, Abhinav, Joseph and Meri and the academic excellence they exemplify at George Walton High School," Joyce Many, senior associate dean of undergraduate studies at Georgia State University, said.
The PAGE STAR program was created in 1958. Since then, it has honored nearly 28,500 students and the teachers selected as the most influential to their academic achievement.
