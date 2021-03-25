The 2021 Georgia Mock Trial State Finals Tournament was held the weekend of March 20-21 and Walton High School's team made it to the final four, ultimately placing third in the state out of 99 teams.
Co-led by Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt and local attorney Bill Atkins, along with attorneys Chris Sprague and Petal Walker, Walton's team finished with a 9-1 record, only losing in its final round to the eventual champion.
“Mock trial is a great way for kids to learn about our court system," Judge Marbutt said. "More importantly, it's a great way for kids to learn about themselves. They have to stand their ground in legal disputes, control their emotions amidst disagreement and remain calm even when things don't go how they expect. Being able to be in an actual courtroom enhances the experience for the kids, and I was happy I could offer a safe space for them.”
Teams are six-12 competing students who present one side of the case each round, being assigned to either the plaintiff or defense. Students on the Walton High School team are Jenny Krakowski, Elise Johnson, Grace Hardy, Piran Terlesky, Andrew Lee, Mika Dennerline, Sanya Kaushal, Gryffin Crowder-White, Collin Marbutt, Sarah Hardy and Omar Inan.
The 2021 mock trial season operated differently this year due to the pandemic. Instead of a single Saturday of competition, teams used Zoom to compete virtually in rounds held throughout the week and weekend over the course of seven weeks. Instead of competing the traditional way by regions, all teams competed in a statewide competition. Prelim rounds began the weekend of Jan. 30, followed by mid-level rounds in early March. The top 32 teams from the mid-level round then moved on to compete in the state finals tournament last weekend.
During the 10 rounds of competition, Jenny Krakowski won six Best Attorney awards, Elise Johnson won three Best Attorney awards, Gryffin Crowder-White won three Best Witness awards, Sarah Hardy won a Best Witness award and Omar Inan won a Best Witness award. Only one attorney and one witness can win an award each round.
This tournament is hosted by the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar.
For more information, contact Lisa Chao at 770-528-1849 or lisa.chao@cobbcounty.org.
