The 2021 winners of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship were recently announced.
One of the 32 Americans named a Rhodes Scholar started his educational journey in the Cobb County School District. Samuel E. Patterson graduated from Walton High School in 2017. Before that, he attended Dickerson Middle School and Mt. Bethel Elementary School.
An accomplished musician, Patterson is the music director of a community organization and plays upright and electric jazz bass.
He is currently a senior at the University of Maryland, where he will receive a B.S. in Mathematics, a B.S. in Statistics, and a B.A. in Economics. Like so many students at Walton, service to the community has been part of Sam’s educational journey. That is why he volunteered to teach the basics of computer programming to middle school students.
He has also done summer research in economics and education at Harvard and in business at the University of Chicago. His deep work in economics through an equity lens has focused on the importance of transportation infrastructure to improve economic opportunity. He intends to do the M.Sc. in Nature, Society, and Environmental Governance at Oxford.
Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England and may allow funding in some instances for four years. Mr. Gerson called the Rhodes Scholarships "the oldest and best-known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award available to American college graduates."
Patterson is among the group elected to enter Oxford in October 2021.
Before joining the elite group of college students named a Rhodes Scholar, he was first one of the select high school seniors to win a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
