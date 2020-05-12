Walton High School announced the names of four winners at the 2020 SkillsUSA State competition.
While it was a disappointment for students to have their live competition shut down, SkillsUSA Georgia creativity worked to produce an online competition.
Walton's winners were:
- Rosie Nguyen, a senior, who took first place in the 2020 Graphic Communications competition for the second year in a row. Nguyen leaves Walton with a host of design and printing awards on a regional, state and national level from SkillsUSA, a Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia Print Excellence Award winner, a Academy of Digital & Screen Printing Technology as well as the Graphic Communication Education Association’s Gutenberg Awards.
- Nick Lobb, a senior, took first place in the 2020 Screen Printing Technology competition. Lobb is also graduating with several design awards and many screen printing awards from the PIAG and awards on a regional, state and national level. He has served as president of the Walton SkillsUSA Chapter this year.
- Andrew Mei, a freshman, took first place in the 2020 Related Technical Math competition.
- Alex Bass, a junior, took third place in the 2020 Graphic Imaging Sublimation competition.
