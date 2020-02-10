Ten students from The Walker School in Marietta have been selected to present their scientific research at the Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Feb. 23-25 at The University of Georgia.
These students were 10 out of 60 students in the entire state.
Students from Walker’s Guided Scientific Research Program will present their research in engineering and public health concentrations to professional researchers and peers.
Engineering concentration participants:
- Ashwin Sequira will have an oral presentation on “Application of PET fibers to improve the hydraulic conductivity of slurry wall barriers.”
- Tony Yang will have an oral presentation on “Reduce the Impact of Dust Accumulation on Solar Panels by providing Vibration and Airflow.”
- Rilee White will have an oral presentation on "The Effects of Erosion Blanket Layout with Filter and Soil Type on Green Roof Erosion."
Public health concentration participants:
- Emma Camp will have an oral presentation on “Staphylococcus aureus on commonly hand-touched surfaces throughout age-dependent school settings.”
- Karoline Carruth will have an oral presentation on “CADM2 gene transversion association with risky driving behavior in teenagers.”
- Ashley Darling will have an oral presentation on “Association between ADORA2A SNP variants and habitual caffeine consumption.”
- Blair Elliott will have an oral presentation on “The effectiveness of organic versus inorganic fertilizer at stimulating the growth of Arthrospira platensis.”
- Shanzeh Sheikh will have an oral presentation on “FCRL3 gene association with asthma and allergic rhinitis.”
- Alex Sohrab will have an oral presentation on “DAT1 VNTR polymorphisms and internet dependence in adolescents.”
- Kalieann Wetherington will have a poster presentation on “Association between severity of sports related injury and negative psychological effects of injury."
