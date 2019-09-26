On Oct. 1, The Walker School will have Dr. Shimi Kang, a Harvard-educated doctor, researcher and best-selling author, address stress within the community during a free talk.
A recent study by the American Psychological Association found that the gap between what children say they’re worrying about and what their parents think is stressing them is expanding. In the study, children ages 8-17, said they worry about doing well in school, getting into good colleges and their family’s finances. They also reported suffering from headaches, sleeplessness
and upset stomachs.
Dr. Kang will discuss how people handle stress and adaptability. It turns out that people can learn a lot from dolphins. She will speak about the importance of community, play and downtime for everyone, not just students. She will also speak about the skills that colleges and companies are looking for.
There will be two sessions, one for parents from 8 to 9 a.m. and one for educators from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The sessions will be held in Walker's Coca-Cola Auditorium, 700 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta.
RSVP to www.rebrand.ly/thewalkerschoolevent. For more information, contact Karen Park at karen.park@thewalkerschool.org or 678-581-6914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.