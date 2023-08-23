Katie Arjona, Walker theater and dance director, signs the Honor Code book. Each Upper School faculty member, advisor and student signs the book each year as their commitment to uphold Walker’s Honor Code.
Head of School Carl Carlson, signing the Walker Upper School Honor Code book, said: “I am proud of the strong student commitment to the Honor Code at Walker, which plays a vital role in building a safe, trusting and respectful community that is unlike any other school.”
Each Upper School student signs the Honor Code book each year as a sign of their commitment to uphold the four pillars of Walker’s Honor Code. Senior Ayan Goel, president of the 2023-24 Walker Honor Council, said the Honor Code distinguishes Walker from all other schools and communities. We all have each other’s best interests at heart and hold ourselves to a higher standard.”
Members of The Walker School Honor Council. Front row from left: Caitlin Maroney (senior delegate), Caroline Turner (secretary and alternate delegate); Second row from left: William Darko (junior at-large delegate), Finley Radding (junior delegate), Andy Rossitch (sophomore delegate); Third row from left: Anthony Spradling (vice president and senior delegate), Ayan Goel (president and senior at-large delegate), Maya Patel (junior delegate).
