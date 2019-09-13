Cornel Crismaru, a Romanian man who lost two limbs to a bacterial disease, has a new arm thanks to a 3D printed mechanical prosthesis built by a Walker School sixth-grader and his science teacher.
Anderson Carey, now in the seventh grade, first learned about 3D prosthetics after reading an article in his fifth grade Language Arts class.
“My teacher said, ‘It would be cool if someone could do this,’" Carey said.
Carey's teacher at the time was Dr. Holly Martin, Walker's Lower School science teacher and a former veterinarian. Martin had explored building prosthetics for animals, such as shells for turtles.
The same week that Carey read the article, Martin had heard about Enabling the Future, an international organization that brings together people who need hand and arm prosthetics with those who have 3D printers and a passion for helping others.
Carey said he wanted to pursue making mechanical 3D prosthetics because “it’s fun, and you get to help other people at the same time.”
He approached Martin in the hall one day and showed her the article, saying they should give mechanical prosthetics a try.
Walker's Lower School has two 3D printers, but there was no time during the school day for the pair to learn how to make the 3D hands. Both of them arrived at school at 6:30 a.m., over an hour before school started, and stayed late on days that Carey didn't have practice for sports or other commitments.
They first started with a basic hand that could be used by someone who didn’t have a hand, but had the ability to move their wrist. Later they worked their way up to an arm that could be worn by someone missing the limb just below the elbow, as was the case for Crismaru.
Carey and Martin were perfecting how to build the more complex devices when a man in London saw their listing on the Enabling the Future site and contacted them in the spring asking for help printing and building a prosthetic arm for Crismaru.
“Without the arm and leg, I’m unable to achieve day to-day tasks due to not having balance to keep myself up straight," said Crismaru in his story submitted to Enabling the Future. "The prosthetic arm would give me independence to transfer myself, cook, eat and many other tasks – maybe even draw or paint again.”
Carey and Martin were given the dimensions for the arm and used Walker's printers to print all except the forearm, which was too long. A Walker family, who owns Woodstock Mold Co., offered their 3D printer for that piece.
Once all of the printing was complete, the pair put it together. The process took about three months.
Printing parts like the palm can take nine hours because of the density needed for the plastic. Carey and Martin used boiling water and heat guns to bend parts of the arm, screwed together fingers to the palm and connected all of it with braided nylon to enable the parts to move.
Martin shipped the arm and replacement parts in late May. This week, they received a photo of Crismaru using the arm and a thank you note from his son.
“It’s so cool that there is a man who had a bad thing happen in his life and there was someone in England who found people in Marietta on the other side of the world who care about him,” Martin said. “(For him) to know that there are a bunch of strangers who care about him, I think that’s really important.”
"It's really easy to make it if you have a 3D printer," Carey said, when asked what advice he has for other students who might want to do something like this. "You just have to follow the directions, be confident and just have to ask for help and (teachers) will help you along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.