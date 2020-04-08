The Walker School campus closed almost a month ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t kept Walker, its faculty and families from helping others.
Many Walker parents work in the medical field and are experiencing first-hand the need for personal protective equipment. To help them, their colleagues and others on the front lines, the Walker community has sprung into action with some families and faculty 3D printing frames for shields, sewing masks and working with Georgia Tech to produce more than 75,000 injection-molded frames for the shields.
Walker Head of School Jack Hall gave approval for families who didn’t have their own 3D printers to borrow the school’s printers and supplies. He also approved the donation of gloves and masks used in Middle and Upper School science labs.
The shields, masks and gloves have been sent to Grady’s Marcus Trauma Center, Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Emory Midtown, senior care centers, urgent care centers, a dentist’s office, facilities in California, New York and Virginia.
Toby Thornton, a Walker parent and sales manager at GitHub, and his family have been active in 3D printing the shields and have printed more than 500 frames and shipped 350 shields. He is part of an online community made up of engineers, doctors, makers and other contributors who share ideas about designs and materials.
Thornton said producing the frames and shields is a family effort. His wife, Cris, runs the laser cutter and disinfects the parts, their daughter Elena, a 2018 Walker graduate, runs printers and makes deliveries, and Sara, a freshman, has helped with preparing the printed frames.
Dr. Holly Martin, a science teacher in Walker’s Lower School, is using the school’s 3D printers from her classroom to print the frames that hold the shields. Martin said her production assembly line is spread throughout her house.
Zoya Goel, a Walker junior, whose father is a doctor, is using a Walker 3D printer to make shields.
Christine Foster and her family are sewing masks that they deliver to Martin. Those packages are then sent to healthcare workers. Jack Foster, a fifth-grader at Walker, said he and his brother, Hank, a fourth-grader, help cut the piece of fabric and elastic, and their grandmother sews the masks.
Walker Middle School science teacher Heather Whitehead also is sewing masks. The first batch went to California, which needed them more at the time. The next batch will go to Emory, she said.
Dr. Brian Carter, Walker Upper School science teacher, said the school was able to deliver 3,000 gloves and several N95 masks to Fire Station 5 to distribute to hospitals. The gloves had been intended for use in Middle and Upper School science classes, and the masks were part of school emergency kits.
For more information about the 3D printing shields, visit https://tboneatl.github.io/covid-19-response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.