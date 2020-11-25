Kennesaw State University student Lucas Rice dropped by the Outdoor Adventures office on campus one day to inquire about working there, and he wound up with much more than just his current job.
Rice, who was born blind, became part of a community that has made his time at KSU unforgettable.
Rice said he loves his job, which primarily involves helping to promote the recreational and educational programs that Outdoor Adventures offers to the KSU community. Better yet, he has developed several friendships and frequently takes tandem bicycle rides with a fellow student or with Ed Baltes, the assistant director of Outdoor Adventures.
“At Outdoor Adventures, I’m part of the group,” said Rice, a senior from Perry, majoring in media and entertainment. “It’s like a home away from home. It’s family.”
Rice enjoys an active lifestyle – which includes going on hikes and being a blue belt in jujitsu – so he naturally was drawn to Outdoor Adventures. In turn, the opportunity to connect with Rice resonated with Baltes, who is actively involved in KSU’s Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth.
“Lucas is definitely somebody that my heart reached out for,” Baltes said. “Lucas is so excited to get into these things. All we need to do is figure out a way, and I know he’s always in.”
Baltes gave Rice a marketing role that was a good fit for his outgoing personality and his aspiration to pursue a career in a communications field. Rice often can be found manning an information tent on campus, telling students about the different activities they can enjoy through Outdoor Adventures.
Rice is just as likely to be riding around campus and local bike trails on a bright yellow tandem bicycle, typically with Baltes as the pilot rider. The two have developed a close bond, and Baltes choked up as he talked about Rice exemplifying the inclusive environment that KSU strives to provide for its students.
The tandem bicycle Rice rides is a 1970s model Schwinn Deluxe Twinn that once had been the very first rental bike that KSU students could check out, but had been retired after many years of use. The bicycle was serving simply as a display piece, hanging in the Outdoor Adventures bike shop, but then was given new life.
“Once Lucas came into the picture, I took the bike off the wall and fixed it up, and we’ve been riding it ever since,” Baltes said. “That enabled us to get Lucas out on rides, and other students have joined in to be the pilot rider.”
Along with teaming up on their frequent bike rides, Rice and Baltes also gave a presentation together at a Georgia Recreational Sports Association conference that KSU hosted last year. In a roundtable discussion, they shared what Baltes described as “our calling to create inclusive environments for everyone.”
