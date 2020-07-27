Kennesaw State University senior Maverick Jones saw an opportunity rather than an obstacle when his summer internship shifted from in-person to remote during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones, an information systems major and Coles College Scholar, was slated to spend the summer in Dallas, Texas for his internship with IBM. However, conducting it virtually instead has not hindered his opportunities to learn and gain work experience as a technical sales intern.
As a technical solution specialist, Jones is interning in sales related to Cloud computing and cognitive technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Even working remotely, Jones said he is able to access “almost limitless resources” at IBM to learn about business and technology.
Other KSU students are having similar experiences through virtual internships with companies such as UPS, Pandora, Chick-fil-A, Ecolab and NCR. Approximately 215 KSU students from a range of majors are participating in a remote internship or co-op this summer, according to the Department of Career Planning and Development.
For KSU senior Jeremiah Hayes, an Honors student and industrial and systems engineering major, his internship with Chick-fil-A not only switched to virtual due to the pandemic, but it also altered the direction of it. The focus of Hayes’ internship initially was to help Chick-fil-A operators implement new technologies. Instead, he is now helping to address operator efforts toward COVID-19.
Ashiv Sharma, a senior majoring in software engineering, is doing a remote internship with Pandora on its client applications engineering team, Sharma is working to create a tool that will help software engineers test user interactions significantly faster on the Pandora app for iPhones and Android.
Kamari Davis, a senior majoring in finance and minoring in marketing, is a claims intern with UPS Capital, the insurance/financial subsidiary of UPS. In that role, he is helping to optimize the process for claim adjusters to pay shipment claims as well as develop efficient training for incoming claim adjusters.
Cammie Conn, a junior majoring in theatre and performance studies, is interning with PivotPath, a local digital marketing agency, writing blog articles about digital marketing and helping to create social media marketing content. Conn said she “jumped at the opportunity” for a remote internship since she was having difficulty finding in-person work during the pandemic and also didn’t have reliable transportation.
Elayna Harris, a senior criminal justice major, is interning with the Evan Guthrie Law Firm in South Carolina. She writes research-based articles about criminal justice and law that are published on the lawyer’s website.
Dakota Cameron, a senior majoring in history, is interning with KSU, but doing it remotely. He and fellow interns with KSU’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education are creating digital lessons for history teachers to use in the coming fall semester and beyond.
