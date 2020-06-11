The Georgia Public Library Service is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Human Services to offer a free virtual information session on financial management and planning.

Certified financial planners from the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will present “Managing Your Money in Hard Times.”

There will be two sessions. The first is today at 6 p.m. and the second is Saturday at 10 a.m.

To register for today's session, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8tsk86t.

To register for Saturday's session, visit https://tinyurl.com/y85hs6n9.

