Victory Academy will have a Roll Call class reunion for all former students, parents, instructors and supporters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
The reunion is also for the student and parents that she has educated in other schools and other states.
Victory Academy was established on Aug. 26, 1985. It was the first African American Christian School in Marietta. The founder, Sister Hilda Dillon, started the school so that her seven children and other children who could not afford to attend a Christian school could receive a Christ-centered education.
The schedule of events is:
- Aug. 31 from noon to 3 p.m. will be a check-in and reunion picnic at Point of Grace Church, 5717 S. Gordon Road in Austell.
- Sept. 1 will have a meet and greet from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a musical plus awards at 4 p.m. at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church, 492 N. Marietta Parkway NE in Marietta.
- Events for Sept. 2 have not been announced.
Early registration is $25 and t-shirts are $10.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victory-academy-roll-call-class-reunion-tickets-61274398375.
