The VFW Auxiliary started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up and coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
The Marietta VFW Zuxiliary Post 2681 is inviting high school students in grades 9-12 to participate in the contest. Students have the opportunity to compete for $31,000 in national scholarships. Students must submit an original two or three dimensional work of art.
Entries are due to the Marietta VFW Post on March 31.
For more information, contact Dianne Ryan at 770-778-3968 or email dianneryan2028@yahoo.com or visit www.vfwauxiliary.org.
