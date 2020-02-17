The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation was presented with a $100,000 grant by the Verizon Foundation on Feb. 17.
The grant will fund a STEM educational initiative for Chattahoochee Tech students needing help with completing the math courses required for graduation.
In 2019, Chattahoochee Tech had a total enrollment of 14,943 students, of which 36% were classified as economically disadvantaged, and 46% were first generation college students, according to Jason Tanner, Chattahoochee Tech vice president of Academic Affairs and Economic Development.
The grant will help fund more instructors for a learning support math class that will be taken in conjunction with the math courses required for graduation. To facilitate student success, instructors of both courses will coordinate instruction to address any learning issues that students may have with math concepts and application. This grant also will be used to provide computer hardware to facilitate instruction.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
