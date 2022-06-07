MARIETTA — The Marietta school board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to transfer Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball to a central office position at the recommendation of Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Board members Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Berens voted against the recommendation while Jason Waters and newly elected board members Jeff DeJarnett, Jaillene Hunter, A.B. Almy voted in favor.
The vote was part of adopting a slate of other administrative positions, and came after a lengthy executive session and without comment from board members.
Effective June 21, Ball’s new title is “executive director.” The new role is a cross functional position serving multiple departments in the central office, reporting to a member of Rivera’s cabinet.
Ball’s salary remains unchanged.
Rivera said the district will conduct a search and plans to name a new MHS principal before the new school year starts in August.
The Journal asked Rivera after the meeting why he made the recommendation to transfer Ball, who was hired as principal in 2018.
“So let me acknowledge that Keith has been responsible for significant student achievement gains and worked tirelessly to support students and programs. As I look at my vision for Marietta High School, I believe that a transition is appropriate and that’s certainly within my purview as superintendent.”
Why does Rivera believe the transition is appropriate?
“Given where we are at Marietta High School, I think there are opportunities to improve, and while I recognize the success that we’ve had, I also believe there are opportunities where we can continue to improve relative to serving students and staff and families,” Rivera said.
Ball certainly had his successes while principal at Marietta High. In February 2021, he was named the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. The MHS graduation rate increased from 76% in 2019 to 84% in 2020, then again to 87% in 2021, according to state records.
But there were also headwinds.
The board approved a one-year contract extension for Ball and all other district principals in March in a 5-2 vote, with Hunter and Almy opposed.
Ball riled some parents for rolling out what they believed to be a progressive agenda at the high school — a controversy occurred last year over presentations on “transgender visibility” during instructional time, prompting Ball to publicly apologize.
Community members have also complained about student fights at the high school in board meetings.
The Journal asked Rivera if he cared to address any of those complaints.
“Certainly I don’t feel it’s appropriate to speak to any specifics you may have referenced. What I will say is I’m grateful to Keith Ball and for his leadership and his unwavering commitment in his heart for the staff and the students and the families in Marietta, and I also believe the transition is appropriate.”
