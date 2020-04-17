The University of Georgia announced on Friday that Commencement ceremonies for its spring 2020 graduates will be held this fall.
The spring 2020 undergraduate Commencement ceremony will be for Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.
The spring 2020 graduate Commencement ceremony for master’s and doctoral degree candidates will be Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum, in combination with the regularly scheduled fall 2020 graduate Commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.