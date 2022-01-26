Kennesaw State University’s online graduate degree programs have been ranked among the best in Georgia and the nation by U.S. News & World Report in their “2022 Best Online Programs” and “2022 Best Online Programs for Veterans” issue released on Jan. 25.
Among the nine categories evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, KSU ranked as the top university in the state of Georgia for its graduate degree programs in engineering, information technology and education, while also earning spots among the top 30 institutions nationally in information technology and education specialties.
KSU’s Master of Science in Information Technology program in the College of Computing and Software Engineering climbed to the No. 27 spot among all ranked institutions nationally, and was the top institution named in Georgia. This degree program also earned the No. 15 spot nationally in the rankings for veterans programs and is the only school in Georgia to earn this ranking.
With five online engineering degree programs in KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the university was the top Georgia institution named in U.S. News’ online engineering rankings. KSU made the list for the sixth consecutive year, earning a place among 104 institutions nationwide for 2022.
Two of KSU's specialty education graduate programs climbed into the U.S. News online rankings this year. The Bagwell College of Education’s Educational Administration and Supervision program – the only Georgia school named in that specialty ranking – landed at No. 13 nationally, while the College’s Curriculum and Instruction program earned a No. 17 spot, alongside only one other Georgia university in the top 20.
Making the list this year, KSU's online graduate nursing programs in the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services ranked No. 109 nationally. This recognition parallels the traditional undergraduate program, which U.S. News named to its inaugural “Best of” list for undergraduate nursing programs in September.
At KSU, more than 8,700 students take online courses each year, with students earning their bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees without ever coming to campus. KSU offers 25 fully online master’s degree programs, 17 bachelor’s degree programs, three specialist degree programs and three doctoral programs.
The U.S. News rankings evaluate degree-granting online programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered 100-percent online. Now in its 11th year, the 2022 rankings assessed more than 1,700 online degree programs at colleges and universities throughout the nation.
For more information, visit www.usnews.com/online.
