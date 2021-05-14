Three Cobb high schools rank among Georgia’s top 20 high schools, according to a U.S. News and World Report’s list of best high schools.
Walton and Lassiter high schools achieved 4th and 10th on the list, respectively. Pope High School rounds out the list at 20.
An additional five schools rank in the top 50 - Allatoona High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School and Wheeler High School.
A total of 12 Cobb schools scored in the top 100 Georgia high schools, including Kell High School, McEachern High School, North Cobb High School and Sprayberry High School and the schools above.
The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The scorecards for Cobb included six high schools with ratings of 90+. Those schools include Allatoona High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Lassiter High School, Pope High School and Walton High School.
In addition to traditional high schools, the U.S. News rankings encompass charter, magnet, and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
Walton High School, which ranks at 149 in the nation for STEM schools, scores even higher as a charter school, topping in at 51 out of all charter schools across the country.
Walton also is among the top 200 best overall high schools in the nation.
