Pebblebrook High School seniors Kayla M. Robinson and Marissa F. Salett recently learned that they are recipients of The Posse Foundation scholarship.
This illustrious scholarship program was founded in 1989 in New York City and expanded its reach to Atlanta in 2007. Since its inception, Posse Atlanta has been integral in awarding over $100 million scholarship dollars to deserving students.
The Posse Foundation identifies public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential who may be overlooked by traditional college selection processes. The Foundation extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams — Posses — of 10 students. The Foundation’s partner colleges and universities award Posse Scholars full-tuition leadership scholarships. The Posse Program's primary aim is to develop tomorrow's leaders who reflect the U.S.’ diverse demographic of talented, socially responsible individuals.
The Pebblebrook seniors are examples of the kinds of intelligent, driven future leaders that will benefit greatly from opportunities provided by the Posse program. Before being selected as Posse finalists Kayla and Marissa went through a series of rigorous group and individual interviews known as the Dynamic Assessment Process. Of the 15 highly qualified nominees from their graduating class, Kayla and Marissa were the two students chosen to advance to the final stage of the scholarship process. Through the DAP method, Posse Atlanta partner institutions, namely, Bard College, Boston University, Brandeis University, The College of Wooster and The George Washington University, were able to witness firsthand the talent, abilities and unique skill set of each scholarship nominee.
Ultimately, finalists were selected to become a member of the Posse that will support him or her through college matriculation and their growth as a leader.
Kayla will be part of The College of Wooster Posse 14 and Marissa will be part of the Bard College Posse 13.
