The Braille Institute announced the winners of the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals competition.
The 2020 winners were Christopher Abel of Acworth, who won first place in the Varsity Awards for 10th-12th grades; and Christopher Morgan of Douglasville, who won first place in the Sophomore Awards for 5th-6th grades.
The Braille Challenge celebrated its 20th anniversary with Finals testing and an award ceremony held remotely this year to accommodate social distancing.
Contestants competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.
For more information, visit https://www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge.
