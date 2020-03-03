Kennesaw Mountain High School junior Destiny Kluck and Walton High School senior Dipen Mehta started their own non-profits to help expand support for their charitable causes.
Kluck has dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to help children in foster care and Mehta has made it a mission to provide STEM-related workshops and tutoring to senior centers, rehabilitation communities and underserved schools.
As a result of their community service, the students were two of six Georgia students recognized as Distinguished Finalists in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. The awards, which is in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Each Cobb student will receive an engraved bronze medallion.
Kluck started “Foster for Love, Adopt for Life,” through which she has volunteered hundreds of hours towards initiatives to benefit children in the foster system, along with spreading awareness in her community. She assembled birthday packages and Easter baskets and helped lead “Princess for a Day” events. Kluck, who was adopted from China, also helped raise more than $5,000 to buy Christmas gifts for foster children.
Mehta founded “Coding for Community,” which provides STEM-related workshops and tutoring programs in senior centers, rehabilitation communities and underserved schools. He also helped translate and digitize health surveys to improve access to healthcare for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. “Coding for Community” holds regular technology drives and has collected and donated $7,500 of technology to underserved communities.
