The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced that Josh Mathews, athletic director and assistant principal at Pope High School, has been recognized as a certified master athletic administrator.
To earn the CMAA, Mathews demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. He put in many hours of his own time to earn this certification. The process included a thorough evaluation of his educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. He also had to create and submit a final presentation project.
"This is a very big deal," said Don Baker, Cobb Schools director of athletics. "There are only a little over 1,000 in the country, and Josh is the only one in our county with this distinction. It is a testament to Josh’s hard work and dedication to the field of athletic administration."
Baker also received his certification as a certified athletic administrator. He hopes to complete his CMAA early next year.
