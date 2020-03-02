Clarkdale Elementary School in Austell has a newly renovated feature for students and faculty - a turtle pond featuring native Georgia freshwater turtles.
With help from the Georgia Aquarium and Paradise Ponds and Waterfalls, the pond was reconstructed and the turtles' home was revived. The pond and its turtles have been a feature at the school for several years and serves as a tranquil spot, but also a visual and tactile learning aid to students about ecosystems and aquatic animals.
On Feb. 28, Clarkdale students, faculty and Cobb County Schols administrators unveiled the new turtle pond with a ribbon cutting ceremony. A plaque was dedicated to the Georgia Aquarium and Paradise Ponds and Waterfalls as a thank you for their work.
Through its Sponsored Education Admissions Program, the Aquarium also supplied the fourth grade class with free admission for a future field trip to the Aquarium.
