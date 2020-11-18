Turner Cockrell was a gifted athlete who graduated from Allatoona High School in 2016.
He was a member of the 2015 state championship team when the Buccaneers beat Glynn Academy for the 5A state title. He was a three-star tight-end that took his talents and academic dreams—to the next level at Vanderbilt University. It was there that Turner Cockrell was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer that took his life on Nov. 29, 2018. He was 21 years old.
At Vanderbilt, Turner majored in Medicine, Health and Society. It was always his desire to help other people. He even interned for the Special Olympics the summer before he died. He was the type of person that wore a smile, no matter the situation.
Before his diagnosis, Turner was a fan of superhero stories. Books, movies, comics, and posters of superheroes were commonplace items in Turner's dorm room. But in his last year of life, he recognized that superheroes walk among us.
He came to realize that superheroes are those who fight and remain optimistic even though life seems bleak. Superheroes are larger than life because they live every moment without fear. In fact, superheroes face adversity with a smile.
Turner was profoundly inspired by many of the children he met at various cancer treatment centers. He was impressed by their positive attitudes and fighting spirits. Superheroes were kids with cancer.
After his passing, his college friend and roommate, Cody Markell, decided he wanted to honor his friend in a way that also honored these superhero children. Cody founded Turner's Heroes, a non-profit organization that seeks to inspire, encourage and help kids with pediatric cancer.
For the second year in a row, Allatoona High School has hosted a "Superhero Night" to raise awareness and funds for Turner's Heroes. Plastic capes are sold and worn at the game to show support. This year's event was held on Nov. 7, when the Bucs hosted the Kell Longhorns.
Cody was not able to attend but was very pleased with how it went overall. "The reception of Turner's Heroes at Allatoona and in the Acworth area has been amazing," Cody said. "It has been a pleasure to work with the athletics administration and student leadership at Allatoona. The students are definitely hearing the message and making it their own. In the last two years, they have taken hold of the event and made it unique. In that, they have honored Turner's memory greatly."
Turner's mother, Noelle Cockrell, works in the athletic department at Allatoona and has been overwhelmed by all the support.
"As Turner's mother, it is hard to articulate what the Turner's Heroes organization and the fundraiser at Allatoona means to our family," she said. "Almost two years after Turner's passing, this community continues to honor him and care for us while raising funds for pediatric cancer research. Our grief is still very real, and the world for us is different now. Knowing that cancer research is moving forward through Turner's Heroes gives our loss context and purpose."
To learn more about Turner's Heroes, visit https://www.turnersheroes.org/get-involved.
