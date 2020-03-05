Kennesaw Mountain High School's Advanced Sports and Entertainment Marketing students will host the Trot for a Transplant 5K on April 18 at 9 a.m. on campus.
In addition to the 5K, there will be a silent auction, food trucks and family games for young children.
The event seeks to raise money to help with the medical bills for custodian Tedra Curtis, a member of the high school's custodial staff since 2007. Curtis' daughter has been diagnosed with Lupus and is now on the kidney transplant waiting list.
For more information, visit https://trotforatransplant.weebly.com.
