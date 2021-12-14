Whether through food drives, free tutoring, community clean-ups or other ways of volunteering to help others, the schools and students across Cobb give back to the community throughout the year.
The giving nature of Cobb students, staff and families stands out even more during the holiday season.
Some schools, like Awtrey Middle School and Barber Middle School, host giving tree programs to collect gifts for those in need. The Rocky Mount Elementary School community supported a similar gift collection called the Helping Hands Holiday Drive.
Each year, Sprayberry High School and Wheeler High School take a more hands-on approach with their Shop with a Yellow Jacket and Shop with a Wildcat programs.
Smyrna Elementary School community collects donations for the MUST Ministries Toy Drive. Donations this season at Powder Springs Elementary School benefit the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorder Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Fair Oaks Elementary School hosted a Tots & Teens Toy Drive.
Other schools step up to keep families warm this season. Pine Mountain Middle School’s Beta Club and National Junior Honor Society organized a winter clothing and coat drive to help those in need. The Palmer Middle School community collected scarves, hats and mittens to donate to others.
Allatoona High School’s giving spirit focused on collecting food for The Center for Children & Young Adults.
Ahead of the holiday season, Hillgrove High School students helped march out hunger for students and two Cobb elementary schools even extended their goodwill beyond the borders of Cobb County, Georgia, and the United States.
Dickerson Middle School also helped those outside Cobb County. Dickerson’s Pay It Forward Club sponsored its 5th annual book drive. This year, the donated books will benefit the students impacted by the Middle Tennessee floods, which destroyed their schools.
Cobb cares, and those are just some of the ways our schools show it.
