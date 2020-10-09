101020_MDJ_Schools_TidalWaveAutoSpa.jpeg

Pictured are Justin Hong, Tidal Wave Site leader, and Mindy Elkan, MDE School executive director.

 Special

Tidal Wave Auto Spa's 12th annual Charity Day was held Sept. 18.

The business raised $132,632 for 43 charities across the nation.

The Marietta location, 1255 Powder Springs Street, raised $998.42 for the MDE School in Marietta. The school is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2009 as a full-service, K-12 educational center for students with language-based learning disabilities.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.