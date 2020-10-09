Tidal Wave Auto Spa's 12th annual Charity Day was held Sept. 18.
The business raised $132,632 for 43 charities across the nation.
The Marietta location, 1255 Powder Springs Street, raised $998.42 for the MDE School in Marietta. The school is a not-for-profit, private school established in 2009 as a full-service, K-12 educational center for students with language-based learning disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.