The Walker School announced that three students have been selected to attend the 2021 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program hosted at Berry College in Rome this summer.
The students selected to attend are rising seniors Justin Zhou for Mathematics, Toby Allers for Theater Performance and Alex Arkoette for Social Studies.
More than 3,000 students were nominated at the state level, with more than 1,400 competing as semifinalists in late February. Students come from hundreds of different high schools across the state of Georgia.
GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Selection is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive. After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 will mark the 57th summer of GHP.
Students will arrive on the campus of Berry College on June 20 and will spend the mornings in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom for four consecutive weeks. Evenings are filled with opportunities to attend seminars, activities, concerts and performances.
