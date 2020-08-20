The following Mount Paran Christian School students developed the top-scoring student presentations for the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Virtual Internship:
- Most Creative Solution: Eric Torp for Reducing Costs in SpaceX
- Most Engaging Presentation: Steven Baker for Fueling a Clean Energy Future
- Best Use of Technology: Grant Terry for Design of a Hand Sanitizer Unit
Win-Tech Inc., hosted the four-week virtual internship program, with curriculum geared to support high school juniors and seniors during a time where in-person internships throughout multiple industries were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MPCS trio were among a dozen students from four local high schools, engaged in Zoom program days focused on topics such as engineering design, supply chain challenges, marketing, accounting, networking and leadership. Students participated in exercises and discussions and heard from many subject matter experts from around the world.
Students were asked to present on a manufacturing or engineering topic or to incorporate a concept they learned from the program, into solving a problem or exploring a potential solution to meet the challenge. Teachers, administrators, parents and judges were invited to call in and engage during the presentation, asking students follow-up questions and observing well-thought out analyses.
