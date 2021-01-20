For fifth-year architecture student Kathryn Stapleton, her thesis project presented an opportunity to expand her horizons and grow as a student in her final year at Kennesaw State University.
This month, her research and presentation skills were rewarded as she won the annual Cooper Carry Three Minute Thesis Competition.
Inspired by an urban studio she took earlier in her undergraduate career, her thesis seeks to rectify the problems many waterfront cities face when storms bring rising water levels and heavy damage to their neighborhoods. Stapleton analyzed East Boston, which has a lengthy history of reclaiming land from the ocean, effectively eliminating a natural barrier that could protect existing structures.
Stapleton was one of 12 students presenting their theses in the competition. The event, which follows the format of the University of Queensland’s Three Minute Thesis competition, challenges students to deliver a convincing pitch for their thesis project in a short timeframe using only a single PowerPoint slide.
The event hosted by KSU’s Department of Architecture is unique in that all participants are undergraduate students, as the University is one of only a handful of programs nationwide that requires its students to pursue thesis projects while earning a professional architecture degree. KSU’s Graduate College also hosts a separate Three Minute Thesis competition for master’s and doctoral students.
In order to qualify for the competition, students begin presenting their proposals as fourth-year architecture students in a thesis prep course. From those presentations, finalists are selected to participate in the competition. Prior to the event, the finalists take part in a three-hour training session with three professional presentation coaches. During the event, students are judged by a panel composed of industry experts and academicians, and the winners are awarded cash prizes sponsored by local architecture firm Cooper Carry.
In addition to the winner, prizes are also given to the runner-up and the winner of the People’s Choice Award, both of which were given to Olivia Harrell. A Savannah native, Harrell’s thesis sought to memorialize African American history through architecture by paying tribute to the victims of slave trade who have passed through Savannah ports. Though the city is recognized as a top tourist destination and an important logistical cog for the transport industry, Harrell said its history is often forgotten.
